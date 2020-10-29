Darke Dems host education open house

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Democrats held an “Election Education Project” open house at the Dem Headquarters, 517 S. Broadway, Greenville, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, which was well attended by students and teachers. The project offers “lesson plan” teaching materials replete with sample “pop quizzes,” district maps and other voting information available for all Darke County School’s Social Studies departments.

The education folders are also designed to be offered online for socially distant safe teaching and students can obtain extra credit and community service points for participating. Masks are required and safe social distancing is practiced. The Democrats are also planning several “Zoom” rallies, with more details to be announced soon.

Shown is candidate Ted Jones for the 43rd House District who spoke with several people at the Education Open House. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Dem-Hdqts-Educ-Open-House-Oct-21-20.jpg Shown is candidate Ted Jones for the 43rd House District who spoke with several people at the Education Open House. Provided photo