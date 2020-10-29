Arcanum discusses Ivester Park, ballpark additions

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Village Council met Tuesday evening for a brief meeting in which they discussed new lights in Ivester Park, and new nuisance orders geared toward property maintenance.

The meeting began with Bill Kessler, Village Administrator, informing the council that state workers were in Arcanum on Tuesday to repair manholes that were not fully completed during the repaving of both Alt. 49 routes. Kessler noted that not all manholes are fixed yet, but that he is satisfied with the repairs thus far.

Kessler also spoke about the addition of new decorative lighting in Ivester park. He stated that the village electrical crew has been working to rewire the park in order to assure that the new lights fit seamlessly into the park’s electrical grid.

Taylor Somers, chair of the Village Finance and Audit Committee, reported that the committee is still reviewing the 2021 budget, and working to assure the stability of town’s expenses moving forward.

Jacob Banks, chair of the Service and Leisure Committee, reported that new playground equipment has arrived for the Arcanum ball diamonds. As of now, the village plans to install the new equipment on Nov. 7 weekend, and if it rains, the date will be pushed back to Nov. 21 weekend. It was reported that the Arcanum High-School FFA students plan to help install the equipment, and are also planning to build new picnic tables for the ball diamonds. Banks also noted that Arcanum Junior Baseball will begin work on Oct. 31 to build two new bullpens for the diamonds, and a new pitcher’s mound on diamond four.

The council then went on to discuss a new nuisance order that is currently in the works. Kessler informed that the primary goal of the orders will focused on property maintenance in the town. He noted that it will more than likely encompass property that has been under construction for an unusual amount of time, has broken windows or a severely damaged exterior, or has a significant amount of trash or build up on the property.

To conclude the meeting, the council passed resolutions certifying the county auditor’s office to collect delinquent bills, and authorizing the village to pay unanticipated expenses that were not encumbered in current appropriations due to COVID-19 restrictions by the village.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, Nathaniel Kubik, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

