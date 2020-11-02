Shared Harvest pantry serving 2 counties

ARCANUM — Darke County and Preble County residents who earn less than 230 percent of the federal poverty level are invited to attend a drive-thru food distribution conducted by Shared Harvest Foodbank.

The event will take place 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Castine Church, 624 U.S. 127, Arcanum, Ohio. Customers can pre-register for this event by contacting the Shared Harvest Foodbank call center at 513-881-9024. They can also pre-register at www.freshtrak.com and clicking RSVP for the Castine Church event.

The event is co-hosted by the Ohio University Extension Darke County and Castine Church. Shared Harvest Foodbank drive-thru pantry serves two counties

Shared Harvest Foodbank is preparing food boxes for up to 200 local families, according to Executive Director Terry Perdue.

“Many barriers to receiving food at this distribution have been waived,” he said. “Typically, a family receiving food must bring a photo ID, proof of residency, and sign a form. All of those requirements have been temporarily waived in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic for a no contact food distribution.

“People receiving food should stay in their vehicles while being loaded and be patient as we work to get everyone the food they need,” he added.

The distribution is part of an on-going effort to overcome barriers to getting food to food insecure citizens during the pandemic, according to Dr. Roseanne E. Scammahorn, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at Ohio State University Extension.

“Working with Shared Harvest Foodbank to get more food to Darke County residents has been great,” Dr. Scammahorn said. “Adding Castine Church as a distribution location will allow families in southern Darke County to also receive assistance. The Castine Church location will aid those who may experience transportation or distance issues.”

