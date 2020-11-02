HEAP Winter Crisis Program starts Nov. 1

DARKE COUNTY — The Ohio Development Services Agency and Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP) want to let Ohioans know that assistance is available to help with their heating bills this winter. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program starts November 1 and helps income-eligible Ohioans pay their heating bills and can assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair. The program will be open until Mar. 31, 2021.

“As the pandemic continues into the winter, it is important that Ohioans are able to stay safe and warm in their homes,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency. “The Winter Crisis Program can ease the burdens of families. Ohioans who need help with their energy bills should visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to learn more about the program.”

More than 2240 families in Montgomery, Greene, Darke, and Preble Counties were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program from Nov. 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020.

The Winter Crisis Program assists low-income households that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have 25 percent (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining, or have a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020 to help stay warm this winter. Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to more information on the statewide program.

To apply for assistance in Montgomery, Greene, Darke, and Preble Counties, applicants should visit www.MiamiValleyCAP.org. MVCAP team members will contact applicants to set up phone interviews. When an applicant submits an online application, the applicant will receive an email notification confirming that MVCAP received the application. For the fastest possible service, applicants should answer calls from our agency that might appear as unfamiliar or unknown numbers and should return voicemails and emails from our agency promptly.

Eligible households can receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric). The program can also assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $45,850. Applicants need scanned copies or photos of the following documentation to apply for the program: proof of income for each household member; copies of most recent utility bills; proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members.

For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, please visit Miami Valley Community Action Partnership’s website at www.MiamiValleyCAP.org. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.