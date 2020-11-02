Three arraigned in court

GREENVILLE — Three people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday to be arraigned on indictments. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Jacob Howell, 30, of Greenville, was arraigned on a one-count indictment for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months, and a maximum fine of $2,500. Howell entered a not guilty plea and was appointed public defender David Rohrer. An OR bond was issued and Howell’s next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Cory Miller, 46, of Indiana, was arraigned on one count of possessing methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, Miller faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months, and a maximum fine of $2,500. The court entered a not-guilty plea on Miller’s behalf and defense attorney Matthew Pierron was appointed to represent him. An OR bond was issued on the case and Miller’s next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Michael Fealy, 42, of Arcanum, was arraigned on three separate charges. The first two charges, citing driving under the influence, both represent the same charge, but are in fact two separate methods by which the prosecutor’s office is attempting to prove the indictment against Fealy. The third charge cites driving under an OVI suspension. Due to this conviction being Fealy’s fourth OVI, he faces a minimum mandatory prison sentence of 60 days, with maximum sentence of up to 30 months. He also must pay a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350, with the maximum fine being $11,500. Fealy pleaded not guilty and public defender Alex Pendl was appointed to represent him. An OR bond was issued and Fealy’s next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 10.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

