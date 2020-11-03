Teen Warrior Workshops offered at Radiant Lighthouse

GREENVILLE — Damsels in Defense DamselPro, Shannon Denniston, will offer two more “Teen Warrior Workshops” during November 2020.

The first workshop will be Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Radiant Lighthouse Youth Center, 5256 Sebring Warner Road in Greenville. The second workshop will be Thursday, Nov. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m., also at the Radiant Lighthouse Youth Center. Although each workshop focuses on teens and young adults, everyone is welcome to attend. Topics to be covered include internet safety, situation awareness, boundaries, and basic self-defense techniques. The cost to attend is $10.

Many thanks to the businesses that sponsored the previous “Warrior Workshop” event: Kevein Flory Landscaping and Lawncare, Dave Knapp Ford, Studio 1 Hair Design, Roots Hair Salon, Arcanum Quick Stop, and Troutwine Auto Sales Inc. Thanks also to the many businesses that donated items for door prizes: Las Marias, Rural King, Tangles Hair Salon, Bread of Life, Great Clips, The Coffee Pot, Merchant House, Splash and Dash Car Wash, and Youniques Boutiques.

Questions about the event, or wish to bring a group? Please call Shannon Denniston at 937-459-9368 or email sdenniston1015@gmail.com

Damsel in Defense DamselPro Shannon Denniston (center) with Darke County Sheriff’s Deputy, Det. Doug Didier (left) and Darke County Recovery Services Clinical Director, Vicky Martin (right). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Teen-Warrior-Workshop.jpg Damsel in Defense DamselPro Shannon Denniston (center) with Darke County Sheriff’s Deputy, Det. Doug Didier (left) and Darke County Recovery Services Clinical Director, Vicky Martin (right).