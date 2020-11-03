Arcanum holds 2020 Homecoming

ARCANUM — Arcanum High School held its Homecoming Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Even though adjustments were made to the week’s festivities due to COVID-19 precautions, students were still able to enjoy a culminating event Saturday evening with the theme, ‘UnFair Homecoming.’ The spirit themes for the week were ‘Fair Day Best,’ ‘Farm Day,’ ‘Crazy Hair and Hat Day,’ ‘Throwback Thursday,’ and ‘Orange and Black Day.’ The winner of the most spirit for participation in these days was the Sophomore class.

Students again decorated spirit boards which were displayed on the front lawn of the field house. Spirit boards were judged by “likes” on the school Twitter. The sophomores also won this competition.

The homecoming court, football teams, band, cheerleaders, cross country, volleyball teams, golf, and FFA participated in the first ever flipped homecoming parade Thursday night. It was a very well-attended event thanks to the supportive community of Arcanum.

The Arcanum High School Marching Band, under the direction of Mrs. Heather Marsh, kicked off the Friday night homecoming activities by serenading the representatives as they made their way onto the field.

This year’s freshman representatives were Payton Stout and Haley Smith; sophomore representatives were Charlie Barry, Mollie Erickson, and Katie Weiss; junior representatives were Eli Shelton and Madelyn Fearon. The 2020 King and Queen candidates were Logan Todd and Regan Weaver, Landen Kreusch and Aidan O’Brien, Nicholas Fry and Samantha Short, Trevor Bailey and Haylie Henninger, Cael Gostomsky and Eva Siculan, and Jacob Egnor, Maggie Weiss, and Grace Wooten.

Regan Weaver and Jacob Egnor were crowned the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen. This years Prince and Princess are Hudson Flatter and Cate Kessler.

Arcanum High School held its 2020 Homecoming festivities despite COVID-19 restrictions. Shown is the 2020 Homecoming Court.