Powell, Manchester reelected to Ohio House

DARKE COUNTY — Voters in Darke County made their voices heard during the Tuesday’s General Election, and their message was continuity, as all local incumbents running were reelected.

Rep. Jena Powell (R) won reelection to the Ohio House, defeating Democrat challenger Ted Jones to once again represent District 80 with unofficial results showing her with 76 percent of the vote.

“Thank you so much for the support from Darke County,” said Powell. “I am thrilled to represent you in the legislature and fight for our conservative values in the next two years. As always, if you have questions or want to tell me your story, you can email or call my office at any time. I am looking forward to continue fighting for the 80th District in Columbus.”

Rep. Susan Manchester (R) held off Democrat candidate Joseph Monbeck to return to Columbus, representing Ohio’s 84th District. Unofficial results showed her winning with 85 percent of the vote.

“Thank you to everyone for your support, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent the 84th House district for another term. I look forward to what is to come in the next two years.” said Manchester.

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R) won reelection versus Democrat challenger Vanessa Enoch. Unofficial results showed him with winning with 69 percent of the vote.

Sen. Matt Huffman (R) beat challenger Ken Poling (D) 79 to 21 percent to return to the Ohio Senate’s 12th District seat.

In the Ohio Supreme Court race, Republican Justice Sharon L. Kennedy beat Democratic judge John P. O’Donnell (55 to 45 percent) and Democrat Jennifer Brunner unseated incumbent Republican Judi French (55 to 45).

For the 2nd District Court of Appeals, Chris Epley (R) defeated Marshall Lachman (D) 55 to 45 percent.

Republican Larry Holmes ran unopposed and will replace Darke County Commissioner Mike Rhoades, who did not seek reelection. Holmes will be sworn in Jan. 3, 2021.

Incumbent Republicans who ran unopposed for county offices included Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman, Juvenile/Probate Judge Jason Aslinger, Prosecuting Attorney R. Kelly Ormsby III, Clerk of Courts Cindy Pike, Sheriff Toby Spencer, Recorder Linda Stachler, and Coroner Timothy Kathman.

Unopposed Darke County Democrats reelected to office include County Engineer Jim Surber and County Treasurer Scott Zumbrink.

Voters embraced the Darke County Parks District half-mill levy by a 58-to-42 percent margin.

For further unofficial results, visit the Darke County Board of Elections website at www.boe.ohio.gov/darke/

Davidson reelected, Parks levy wins