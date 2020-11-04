Greenville police blotter

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE/HARASSMENT

October 29, 10:51 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a CPO violation. The male in violation was arrested and transported to the Darke County jail.

October 29, 4:53 p.m.: Police responded to the 500 block of Wayne Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. Jerry Holbrook was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court out of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

October 30, 8:03 p.m.: Officers responded to the 100 block of Ludlow Street in reference to a violent domestic altercation. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who stated that her boyfriend had struck her with his fist. The victim did not wish to press charges and a nuisance abatement warning was issued to the owners of the property.

October 31, 1:03 a.m.: Police responded to the 300 block of Oxford Drive in reference to a child that was left unattended in a vehicle. A grandparent of the children in the car was contacted and she arrived shortly after to get them.

November 1, 6:39 p.m.: Tegan Catlett was issued a citation for domestic violence near the 100 block of Sweitzer Street. She was then placed under arrest and transported to the Darke County jail.

WARRANT

October 30, 6:05 p.m.: A patrolling officer located Lori Lane, who had a warrant for failing to appear in court on an OVI charge, on South Broadway Street. Lane was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Darke County Jail.

October 31, 6:17 p.m.: Brian Klosterman was spotted by Greenville PD near the 300 block of East Main Street. Klosterman was arrested on a warrant through the Darke Co. Adult Parole Authority.

October 31, 11:38 p.m.: Nathan McClain was arrested near the 700 block of Martin Street in reference to a warrant for failing to appear in court on a disorderly conduct charge.

ASSAULT

October 24, 10:10 p.m.: Officers responded to the Greenville Skating Rink, 805 Sater Street, in reference to a fight. A juvenile was issued an assault citation.

THEFT

October 26, 5:39 p.m.: Police were dispatched to CVS, 1009 East Main Street, in reference to a theft complaint. Jack Daniels and Eyvonne Fields were both issued theft citations.

October 26, 9:44 p.m.: Officers responded to Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant who advised that around $600 of merchandise had been stolen by both male and female subjects. There is no further information at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

October 27, 11:56 a.m.: Greenville PD was dispatched to Greenville Federal in reference to a possible fight. Upon arrival, officers located the complainant who advised that her boyfriend had attempted to steal money from her account. It was revealed that around $200 was taken and police are currently still investigating the situation.

DRUGS

October 25, 7:08 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle travelling southbound on Riffle Avenue near Pine Street and drug paraphernalia was located. The charges were sent to the prosecutor’s office for charges.

VANDALISM

October 28, 4:37 p.m.: Police responded to the 800 block of Russ Road in reference to a vandalism complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant who informed police that his car door had been scratched. There are no leads at this time.

OVI

October 27, 1:24 a.m.: Jessica Hampshire was issued a citation for driving under the influence near the 400 block of Wagner Avenue.