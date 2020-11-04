Greenville BPW to meet Nov. 12

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club will host its monthly dinner meeting Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6: 30 p.m., at the Greenville VFW. The meeting will be hosted by the Individual Development Program (IDP) Committee with co-chairs Kasey Christian and Maria Moore, and committee members Tammy Dietrich and Holly Lovely.

The program will be based on the book Who Moved my Cheese. Speaker Maria Moore commented, “We have to determine, as business women, which character we are. If we don’t change with the circumstances and with the situation, how will that affect our outcomes? This year has been a trying time to say the least.”

The meeting will focus on helping attendees adapt to changing circumstances, focusing on the question: Have you adapted to change and seek out the new “cheese” or have you been waiting for everything to go back to normal?

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. For reservations please contact Vicki Cost at vcost@coxinsurance.com by Monday, Nov. 9, 12 noon. Current members have a standing RSVP, and the cost for dinner is $12. See the club’s Facebook page at Greenville BPW Club for more information.

