Arcanum FFA members receive state recognition

ARCANUM — Even though the 2019-2020 school year ended virtually and many events were canceled or moved to a online format, the Arcanum MVCTC FFA Members were still able to earn recognition at the state FFA level. Typically the Ohio FFA recognizes members during their State Convention held at the end of the school year; however, this year, the awards went virtual and other events were rescheduled and were held virtually over the summer.

The first area of recognition were members that placed in the top 10 in Ohio FFA Career Development Events. The Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems Team placed sixth in Ohio. The team members completed an online problem solving test followed by a hands on competition which included electrical wiring, welding, and equipment operation. Team members were Blayne Hess, Cole Besecker, Brody Williams, and Isaac Smith.

The Grain Merchandising Team placed ninth in the State. Team members completed an online test of market trends, puts and calls, and other grain market problem solving. The team qualified for an in person presentation that was cancelled which resulted in the online test score being the official placing. Team members were Isaac Smith, Brody Williams, Luke Brinksneader, and Anna Loxley.

The Farm Business Management Team placed fourth in Ohio. The team completed an online test which included problems solving and general knowledge on typically ag business and farm business decisions. The top 4 scorers on the team were Cael Gostomsky, Cory Ross, Blayne Hess and Andrew Kimball.

The Agricultural Mechanics Skills Team placed sixth in Ohio. The Ag Mechanics Skills Contest was part of the virtual makeup contest over the summer. The members completed an online test over typical ag mechanics problems and tool identification. The team members were Cael Gostomsky, Braden Garbig and Blayne Hess.

The job of an FFA Chapter Officer is never done. Officers are responsible for leading the chapter but also to check track of chapter activities and finances. There are three officers that submit officer books to the state for evaluations. All three of the books from Arcanum were scored Gold Rated. Madelyn Fearon (Treasurer), Maggie Weiss (Reporter), and Landon Haney (Secretary) each submitted Gold Rated officer books.

The last set of Ohio FFA Recognition was for members that attained the Ohio FFA State Degree. The State FFA Degree is the highest honor that the Ohio FFA can bestow on a member, and encourages students to grow and achieve personally toward establishing themselves in an agriculture career. To earn the State Degree, members must have participated in a set number of FFA Activities and Competitions as well as to reach minimum standards in their Supervised Agricultural Experiences. Arcanum MVCTC FFA had Six members attain this lofty goal in 2020. Those members earning the Ohio FFA State Degree were Raymond Denniston, Laney Fourman, Gracie Garno, Anna Loxley, Emily Wenning, and Isaac Smith.

Congratulations to all the members that made the best of an interesting 2019-2020 school year and achieved great success in the Ohio FFA!

Arcanum FFA Members that received State Recognition during the 2019-2020 school year (pictured left to right): Landon Haney, Brody Williams, Isaac Smith, Luke Brinksneader, Madelyn Fearon, Blayne Hess, Anna Loxley, Cael Gostomsky, Maggie Weiss, Emily Wenning, Laney Fourman.