Manufacturing Day equipped students

GREENVILLE — Did you know, innovations enabled by Manufacturing in the USA results in products that assist workers, make buildings safer, consume less energy, and save lives? According to the National Association of Manufacturers, “Manufacturers in Ohio account for 16.60 percent of the total output in the state, employing 12.56 percent of the workforce.”

The Greenville High School Career Technical Education Center (G-CTEC) offers programs that equip students with the technical and transferable life skills they need to launch rewarding careers. October is Manufacturing Month and the G-CTEC celebrated this industry and its positive impact on Darke County. During Manufacturing Day 2020, GHS sophomores were connected with employers to help raise awareness of the variety of training programs and careers available in the high-tech world of advanced manufacturing.

Manufacturing Day is an annual, national movement for manufacturers, educators, and community leaders to host events that raise awareness of careers and advanced technology in the world of manufacturing. The goal of Manufacturing Day is to inspire and build the workforce pipeline. This year, on Oct. 23, 143 GHS Sophomores and 14 teachers celebrated Manufacturing Day 2020, engaging in a virtual field trip with Norcold, Midmark, and Fort Recovery Industries.

Thanks to the collaborative work of these companies, G-CTEC and the Darke County Economic Development, every participant received a swag bag and 10 sophomores won gift cards to local business. GHS Sophomores were able to visit virtually with the manufacturers and learn about the opportunities in manufacturing here in Darke County. The following GHS sophomores won the gift cards: Alaina Baughn, A.J. Shaffer, Kalista St. Myers,Carson Pope, Ty Bush,Brenden Harper, Haley Wolf, Jacob Fultz, Hunter Martin, and Gracyn Eldred.

Manufacturing Day 2020 gift card winners: GHS sophomores Alaina Baughn, A.J. Shaffer, Kalista St. Myers, Carson Pope, Ty Bush, Brenden Harper, Haley Wolf, Jacob Fultz, Hunter Martin, and Gracyn Eldred. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Manufacturing-Day-2020.jpg Manufacturing Day 2020 gift card winners: GHS sophomores Alaina Baughn, A.J. Shaffer, Kalista St. Myers, Carson Pope, Ty Bush, Brenden Harper, Haley Wolf, Jacob Fultz, Hunter Martin, and Gracyn Eldred. Provided photo