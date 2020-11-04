Versailles FFA second annual Young Ag Conference

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA would like to invite all 5th through 12th graders from Versailles to participate in our Second Annual Young Ag Conference virtually.

We have asked agricultural professionals and colleges to film a video answering several questions about their career and field. Students are encouraged to participate to learn more about potential careers and opportunities. To register, email, text or call Mrs. Wuebker at dena.wuekber@vtigers.org or 937-423-2369, or Miss Bergman at taylor.bergman@vtigers.org or 937-621-9136, or go to https://rb.gy/mwxgoq to register through a Google forum.

Registration deadline is Nov. 17, and registered participants will be provided with a t-shirt, a snack bag, and an entry to win door prizes the day before the event. The goal is to release the video on Nov. 21 and distribute snacks, instruction and t-shirts on Nov 20.

The professionals will include: Dr. Monte Anderson, Agriculture Professor at Wilmington College, Kevin Flory from Flory Landscaping, Kelly Luthman, a Recruiter/Truck Driver with Classic Carriers, Matt Aultman, an Animal Nutritionist with Keller Grain, David Coons, an Ag Insurance Professional with Phelan Insurance, Greg McGlinch, a Grain Farmer & Agronomist with McGlinch Farms, Steve Buschur, a Dairy Farmer with Buschur Dairy Farms, Sam Custer, an Extension Agent at Ohio State University, Danielle Baumer, Recruiter/Ag Sales at Harvestland, Jesse Peters, a Horsemanship Instructor, Jeff Roeth, an Ag Lender with Farm Credit Services, Ryan Langenkamp, a Crop Insurance Consultant from Farm Credit Services, Kevin Selhorst, an Ag Mechanic with North Star Hardware and Implement, Doug Steinbrunner, a Wildlife Specialist/Soil Technician with Darke County Soil & Water and Lincey Hinkle, an Ag Marketing Specialist with the Sunrise Co-Op.

The colleges that have confirmed so far include: Edison State Community College Brad Lentz, Ohio State University ATI David Dietrich, Wilmington College Jenny Tower. Please watch for more confirmed schools and speakers.