‘Kindel’-ing the holiday spirit

VERSAILLES — Although the threat of COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of many church Christmas bazaars, holiday craft shows, and artisan fairs this year, shopping for the season is a fun and celebrated tradition.

Although the ‘hustle-and-bustle’ might be a little slower and lines might be a little longer (due to social distancing), the prospect of sipping a latte or cocoa, and strolling through the local shops kindles the holiday spirit within each shopper in search of “that special gift.” This Saturday, Nov. 7, Darke County residents will have an opportunity to drop by and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season at The Winery at Versailles’ German-style Kristkindel Market, open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, located at 6572 St. Rt. 47 in Versailles.

Kristkindel markets have been in existence throughout Germany since the mid-1500s, offering hope, light, laughter (and the smell of sizzling sausages on the grill) as a contrast to winter’s darkness and gloom. These markets were festive meeting places for villagers, where local artisans met and offered their wares, sharing and selling homemade gifts, decorations, ornaments, cakes and candies for the holiday season. Even today, each Kristkindel market has its own unique sights, sounds and flavors particular to its location. In Darke County, at The Winery at Versailles, the Kristkindel Market will offer residents an opportunity to greet and gather in a fun outdoor setting, while observing the mask wearing and social distancing safety guidelines, under a heated tent throughout the day.

The Winery at Versailles’ Chef Kathryn Wespiser has created a delicious German-inspired menu for the afternoon, which will be available for purchase throughout the day: brats in beer served with warm German potato salad, pork schnitzel served with cooked cabbage, pretzel bites and beer cheese, sausage cheese and crackers, and graham streusel coffee cake. Pizzas will also be served. Open patio seating will be available throughout the day on a first-come, first-serve basis, as well as the Chardonnay Room and Loft, open only to those age 21 and over. Carry-out food is also available, along with two varieties of carry-out wines. Traditional German glühwein, which translates to “glow-wine,” will also be available throughout the day as one sips and shops.

Carlena Sneed, Events Coordinator for The Winery at Versailles, encourages all to come out and see the many “must have” items for the holidays this year, including single serve bottles of wine, custom gift baskets, and personalized labels. “Our 187 ml mug sets, 187 ml bottles, Autumn Leaves and Spiced Apple will be on sale for $7.99 and any six bottles of wine gets you 10 percent off,” said Sneed, adding, “All of our Christmas items are out for sale for this season, so other than gift baskets, we cannot take orders for pick up at a later time once an item is sold out.”

In addition, many favorite local vendors from Versailles, Arcanum, Greenville, Ansonia, New Madison, Troy and Muncie will offer ‘cash and carry’ products for this special sale, including: Thirty-one (totes, bags), Asti Lane Designs (Lighted wine bottles, glass, trays) Candi’s Creations (baked items/chocolates), Color Street Nails (nail polish/stick-ons), Oh Boy Soy (wax melts/candles), Dandi(lye)n Sudz (soaps/bath bombs), Billers Stamps (custom gifts/screen printing), Paparazzi ($5 jewelry), Young Living (hand sanitizers, essential oils), Unbelievable Skin Care (facial products), Harry’s Orchard (sauces, salsas, dressings, food products), as well as Just You Boutique, which will bring its truck filled with women’s clothing.

For more information about the Kristkindel Market, or to inquire about other events, call Carlena Sneed, Events Coordinator at The Winery at Versailles at 937-526-3232, or check www.wineryatversailles.com.

Events Coordinator Carlena Sneed highlights one of the many baskets of ‘good cheer’ offered at Saturday’s Kristkindel Market and throughout the holiday season at The Winery at Versailles, 6572 St. Rt. 47, in Versailles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Carlena-with-gift-basket.jpg Events Coordinator Carlena Sneed highlights one of the many baskets of ‘good cheer’ offered at Saturday’s Kristkindel Market and throughout the holiday season at The Winery at Versailles, 6572 St. Rt. 47, in Versailles. Carol Marsh| Darke County Media Personalized wine bottles, place card holders, and decorative holiday accents make a perfect addition to any festive table. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Gift-baskets-and-wine-CRRE.jpg Personalized wine bottles, place card holders, and decorative holiday accents make a perfect addition to any festive table. Carol Marsh| Darke County Media The Winery’s Mulled Wine Spice Packs are perfect for adding a cozy touch to any holiday toast. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_mulled-wine-spice.jpg The Winery’s Mulled Wine Spice Packs are perfect for adding a cozy touch to any holiday toast. Carol Marsh| Darke County Media Holiday cheer is in the air at The Winery at Versailles, especially with specialty wines like ‘Rodeo Red,’ ‘Wintry Nights,’ ‘Cranberry Wintry Nights,’ and ‘Spiced Apple.’ https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Winery-at-Versailles-KristKindel-Market.jpg Holiday cheer is in the air at The Winery at Versailles, especially with specialty wines like ‘Rodeo Red,’ ‘Wintry Nights,’ ‘Cranberry Wintry Nights,’ and ‘Spiced Apple.’ Carol Marsh| Darke County Media Colorful snowman mugs, filled with The Winery’s signature small wine bottles and mulling spices, are wrapped and ready for busy holiday shoppers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Versailles-Winery-display.jpg Colorful snowman mugs, filled with The Winery’s signature small wine bottles and mulling spices, are wrapped and ready for busy holiday shoppers. Carol Marsh| Darke County Media

The Winery at Versailles hosts Kristkindel Market

