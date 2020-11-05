Hometown Holiday Horse Event continues preparations

GREENVILLE — On Saturday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., the Hometown Holiday Horse Event returns to downtown Greenville. Main Street Greenville (MSG) is continuing to work with the Darke County Health Department to make this event as safe and as enjoyable as possible.

The event will take its normal course down South Broadway from the old Marsh/Save-a-Lot Parking lot to the Traffic Circle and back. Those attending are required to wear face coverings/masks and social distance. MSG asks family groups of 10 or fewer to stay together and leave at least six feet between them and the next group. This is important in order to continue to have events downtown.

Approximately 100 entries have been received and all are excited to bring another great show to the community. From the miniature horses that are a delight to watch as they seem to dance down the route to the large draft horses that powerfully pull their wagons to the individual riders that love to show off their horses. In its 16th year, the Hometown Holiday Horse Event seems to grow larger every year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic this year, MSG will be offering an alternative for those who do not feel comfortable being present for the event. Be sure to Like MSG’s Facebook Page and watch it from the comfort of your home.

To comply with the health department’s requirements, this year’s event has been condensed with fewer pre-event attractions in order to reduce the number of congregants before the event. However, arrive early and enjoy the pony rides near Annie Oakley Park.

Many of our downtown businesses will be open prior to the parade. This will be a great time to find outstanding deals and unique gift ideas as we welcome in the holiday season.

There will be no parking on Broadway after 4:30 p.m. and the road will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. This is a great opportunity to do some shopping before picking the best place to watch the event.

It is something no one wants to hear, but there is a possibility the event can be canceled. Severe weather can cause the organizers to cancel this event. Past events have been canceled due to high winds and/or ice. High winds can blow trash around and a horse can easily be spooked, which could cause injury to the rider or spectators. This year’s event could also be canceled if the health department determines there is too high a risk, which is why MSG is asking everyone to practice social distancing and wear a mask or face covering.

Main Street Greenville would like to thank its sponsors. Without them, this event would not be possible.

Platinum Sponsors – Edison State Community College, Wayne HealthCare, Jordan Agency, Greenville Federal, Brown Family Foundation, Wintrow Signs and Designs and Kevin Flory Landscaping.

Palladium Sponsors – Wieland Jewelers

Diamond Sponsors – Happily Ever Co. and Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes

Golden Sponsors – American Legion Post 140, Edwards Jones, Family Health Services, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, Readmore’s Hallmark, Rumpke, Sadie Grace Boutique, Park National Bank, Village Green Health Campus, and Dave Knapp Ford

Silver Sponsors – Bruns Animal Clinic, Greenville Ace Hardware, Jafe Decorating, Spirit Transportation, Greenville Technology, Inc. and Rob’s Auto Parts

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in Historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more about the organization, visit or call 937-548-4998. You can also like the organization on Facebook to receive updates on a regular basis (www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville).

Main Street Greenville thanks the Brown Family Foundation for its support of the Hometown Holiday Horse Event. Shown are Ryan Berry, executive director of Main Street Greenville, Dianne and Dick Brown, and Diana Stebbins, chair person for the Hometown Holiday Horse Event. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Browns-Horse-Event-2020-crre.jpg Main Street Greenville thanks the Brown Family Foundation for its support of the Hometown Holiday Horse Event. Shown are Ryan Berry, executive director of Main Street Greenville, Dianne and Dick Brown, and Diana Stebbins, chair person for the Hometown Holiday Horse Event. Provided photo