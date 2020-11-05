The Union City Halloween Parade was held Saturday at the Artisan Park in downtown Union City. The UC Fire Department and UC Police Department organized the event and the Union City Lions Club provided the Candy and Prizes. Pictured from the Union City Lions Club are Larry Amspaugh and Jim Dubeansky (dressed as the Lion), and Diana Dubeansky assisted.

The Union City Halloween Parade was held Saturday at the Artisan Park in downtown Union City. The UC Fire Department and UC Police Department organized the event and the Union City Lions Club provided the Candy and Prizes. Pictured from the Union City Lions Club are Larry Amspaugh and Jim Dubeansky (dressed as the Lion), and Diana Dubeansky assisted. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_lion-1.jpg The Union City Halloween Parade was held Saturday at the Artisan Park in downtown Union City. The UC Fire Department and UC Police Department organized the event and the Union City Lions Club provided the Candy and Prizes. Pictured from the Union City Lions Club are Larry Amspaugh and Jim Dubeansky (dressed as the Lion), and Diana Dubeansky assisted. Provided photo