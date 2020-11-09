Motorcyclist airlifted following multi-vehicle crash

NORTH STAR — Multiple injuries were reported in a Saturday afternoon crash resulting in one motorcyclist being airlifted from the scene and several others being transported to an area hospital.

At approximately 2 p.m., emergency personnel from the Northstar Fire Department, Ansonia Rescue, Osgood Rescue, Versailles Rescue and Miami Valley CareFlight responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 14400 block of US Route 127 in reference to an injury accident.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation revealed that a northbound 2018 white Dodge Caravan, driven by Christopher Teachout, 35, of Jackson, Mich., was traveling northbound on US Route 127 when it slowed in attempt to turn west into a business drive. Three motorcycles, also northbound on US Route 127, attempted to pass both Mr. Teachout and a semi-tractor and trailer that had stopped in the roadway while the turn was being made.

Teachout’s vehicle was struck by two of the motorcycles, a 2019 gray Harley Davidson Road Glide, driven by Richard Spence, 64, of Somerville, Ohio, and a 2020 red Harley Davidson Road Glide driven by Jason Gravelle, 40, of Cincinnati, Ohio. The third motorcycle, a 2006 black Harley Davidson FLHX, driven by Michael Willhite, 43, of Lawrenceburg, Ind., struck Mr. Gravelle’s motorcycle during the course of the crash. Mr. Willhite was unable to maintain control and his motorcycle was laid down as well. The semi was not struck during the incident and had left the scene before the arrival of first responders.

Mr. Teachout, as well as a juvenile passenger in the Dodge Caravan, was treated on the scene for minor injuries prior to being transported to Coldwater Hospital by Ansonia Rescue. Samantha Raschke, 36, of Jackson, Mich., and an infant, who were also passengers in the minivan, were transported to Coldwater Hospital by Versailles Rescue. Mr. Spence was transported to Coldwater Hospital by Osgood Rescue for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. Mr. Gravelle was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, for what were described as serious injuries, where his condition remains unknown. Mr. Willhite was treated and released at the scene after refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

