Driver injured in 2-vehicle crash

GREENVILLE — A driver was injured Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Greenville.

At approximately 4:27 p.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department responded along with Greenville Township Rescue and officers from the Greenville Police Department to the area of US Route 36 East and US Route 127 in reference to a two-vehicle collision with injuries.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda CR-V was crossing southbound from US Route 36 onto the onramp of US 127 South when the driver of the vehicle failed to notice and stop to oncoming traffic. The Honda struck an eastbound Chevrolet 1500 Pickup truck hauling a utility trailer forcing the Chevrolet off the right side of the roadway into a guardrail resulting in the trailer rolling and coming to rest on its side.

The female driver of the Honda was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as minor injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated and released at the scene after refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The incident remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

A driver was treated for minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at US Rt. 36 and US Rt. 127. Jim Comer | Darke County Media

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

