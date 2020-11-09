Students of the Month for October from Arcanum High School are Cameron Burke and Sarah Koehl. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Cameron and Sarah were nominated because of the accountability, honor, and service that they demonstrate at AHS. Cameron was nominated because of the accountability that he shows each day in class. He holds himself and others to a high standard. Sarah was selected because of her effort each day in class. She is always well prepared and strives to do the best that she can each day. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.

