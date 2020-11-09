Bunco 4 Boobies donates to CADC

GREENVILLE — Cancer permeates all of our lives in some form or another. We all know someone who has suffered the harrowing impacts of cancer treatment, or even worst, lost their life. Those who dedicate their time to aid those suffering with any form of cancer, whether full-time or charitably, deserve to be commended for their honorable work.

Bunco 4 Boobies, a local charitable organization, is one of the groups that deserves our recognition and time. Last Friday morning, the group made an incredible donation of $13,000 to the Cancer Association of Darke County (CADC). On top of this donation, the group also made sizable donations to five area patients who are currently battling cancer. In the past ten years the group has raised nearly $225,000 to be donated directly to the CADC and cancer patients across Darke County. Since it’s inception in 2010, the group has grown from donations of around $5,000 to $34,000 in 2019.

Bunco 4 Boobies raises funds by hosting an annual game of Bunco, a “no-skill-required” dice game that anyone can play. Due to COVID-19, however, the group was forced to cancel this year’s event. To compensate for not having the event, group organizers reached out to their 320 plus registrants and offered to convert their Bunco registration fee to a tax deductible donation in exchange for priority registration to the 2021 event. In addition to the registration fees, the group hosted an online raffle sale that generated a significant sum of money. Nineteen prizes for the raffle were awarded through a Facebook Live event on Oct. 24.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in so many ways and our biggest event of the year was no exception. We had to cancel just three days before our event, so every detail was planned and ready to go,” said Jessica Artz, one of the Bunco 4 Boobies organizers. “But our supporters adapted and rose to the occasion, they did an amazing job and we are proud to be able to continue our tradition and make a donation to CADC and local patients.”

The Bunco 4 Boobies organizers offer their most sincere thanks to all who contributed this year. In light of all that has happened this year, it is great to see Bunco 4 Boobies making the most out of a not-so-ideal situation. Their commitment to the Darke County community undoubtedly remains strong.

The group relies heavily on support from small business and donations. All donations made to Bunco 4 Boobies is completely tax free due to their 501c3 status. Organizers invite all who are interested in joining to contact Missy Pohl at 937-678-4499, Jessica Artz at 937-307-7181, or Cathy Sink at 937-423-2454. The event costs $25 per player and cash prizes are awarded to the big points winner and player with the most buncos. The registration fees include finger foods, non-alcoholic beverages, door prizes, and more. Details are still being worked out on a Bunco date for next, but as of now, the group hopes to continue their tradition and host the event in March 2021.

Bunco 4 Boobies organizers make a $13,000 donation to Trudy Eastland of the CADC. Shown in the photo from left to right: Jodi Kinney, Missy Pohl, Jessica Artz, Trudy Eastland, Jenni Weaver, and Cathy Sink. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_2288.jpg Bunco 4 Boobies organizers make a $13,000 donation to Trudy Eastland of the CADC. Shown in the photo from left to right: Jodi Kinney, Missy Pohl, Jessica Artz, Trudy Eastland, Jenni Weaver, and Cathy Sink. Nathaniel Kubik | Darke County Media

