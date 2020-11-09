Greenville dog club offers training courses

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Area Dog Club will offer their obedience classes starting Jan. 5, 2021. Through the years, more classes have been added to meeting the growing interest in dog training, plus many people like the variety of classes available. The classes will be at the Dog Club training facility located at 940 Front Street in Greenville.

The classes being offered will include: Puppy (12 weeks to 6 months), and beginner obedience. For those who have completed the beginner class and wish to continue with their training, refresher obedience classes will be available. Rally obedience classes will be offered to those who have completed beginner or have some past training in classes. The goal of the rally class is to introduce students to a new form of obedience which involves walking a course with your dog and performing the exercises as illustrated on a number of signs along the path. This class also preps the team of dog and handler towards a level 1 totle in World Cynosport Rally, or AKC Rally.

Puppies must have had their second round of shots to attend the puppy obedience courses. The courses are designed to represent building blocks in obedience, from puppy to full grown.

To register for any course, contact Barb at 937-548-0338, or Becky at 937-459-4515. All classes must be prepaid before Dec. 28. Orientation for Tuesday night classes will be on Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m. Orientation for Wedesday night classes will begin on Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. They hosts ask that you please do not bring dogs to orientation.