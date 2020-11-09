Local Briefs

Darke County Municipal Court cases for Oct. 2020

DARKE COUNTY — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for October 2020. There were 276 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in October 2020. The cases are broken down as follows: 48 criminal, 12 O.M.V.I., 123 other traffic and 93 civil cases. There were 394 cases terminated/disposed of in October 2020. For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.

Ansonia UMC hosts community blood drive Nov. 17

ANSONIA — Ansonia United Methodist Church will host a new community blood drive Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 200 W. High Street, Ansonia, in response to the Community Blood Center’s “Together We Give” campaign. The new blood drive also includes the opportunity for platelet and plasma donations. The new “Together We Give” face mask and Blood Donor scarf are both free when you register to donate with CBC now through Nov. 28. Type O blood remains in high demand and in short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses and high schools have cancelled blood drives or reduced capacity. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Darke County Park Board to meet Nov. 12

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for Thurs., Nov. 12, at 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., in Greenville. Attendance will be limited to 25 people at a time. Face masks are required. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments, please e-mail info@darkecountyparks.org before Nov. 12 at noon.

FM Board of Education meets Nov. 16

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the cafetorium at 8591 Oakes Road on Monday, Nov. 16. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m. Please note the change from the regular location of the Board of Education conference room to the cafetorium due to changes in areas being utilized as classroom space to maximize physical distancing for students during the school day.

Greenville FFA ‘Free Fall Clean-Up’ Nov. 14 and 21

GREENVILLE — Greenville FFA is holding its second annual Free Fall Clean Up community service activity. This is for anyone in the Greenville area who is in need of help raking leaves and picking up sticks in their yard. The group will be taking reservations to come out Saturday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No need to supply any tools. Disposal of the sticks and leaves is available, just let Greenville FFA know in advance. Call at the high school at 937-548-4188, ask for the Ag Dept, and leave your information with the FFA Ag teacher, Mrs. Sherman. There are only 20 spots available, 10 for each date, and spots fill up fast. Greenville FFA looks forward to serving the community. Make a reservation today.