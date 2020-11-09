Trunk-or-Treat a huge success

GREENVILLE — Dealing with the short notice of changing event locations, plus combining two events together and having multiple last minute meetings, our first Trunk-or-Treat ended up a huge success!

We did not expect the turn out, but were more than happy to have it. We had over 45 cars who passed out candy and over 1,000 children present. Some vehicles began to run out of candy, and a couple of the volunteers had to go to the closest store to get candy for cars.

The #TylerStrong Silent Auction & 50/50, plus added Hot Chocolate sales, raised over $1,000 for Tyler Ferrand’s Family. The band Slim Boogie also did an amazing job performing. We want the thank everyone for coming out and supporting us in this huge event!

We would like to thank our volunteers and organizers: Tara Ginger, Justin Ord, Melinda Segura, Eric Fee, Shelby Dutton, Justin Gonzalez, Paul Wilms, and Mike Ginger.

We would also like to thank our sponsors: Tribute Funeral Homes, Jafe Decorating, The UPS Stores in Richmond & Englewood, Studio One Hair Design, Sinister Nights (Miami, FL), Hart Photography, Wicked Addiction, About You Photography, PCS, SRT Trucking Shaun Thornhill, Kathy Beam, The Flower Patch, Fitzwater Tree and Lawn Care, Badges BBQ, The Howard Group, Danny’s Place, Dairy Queen, Subway, State Farm (Troy) Lisa Cano, State Farm (Celina) Brian Stephan, A1 Chem Jon, Julie Brickler, and Rural King.

Winner of the Trunk-or-Treat best in show vehicle, Ellie Leisure. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_1.jpeg Winner of the Trunk-or-Treat best in show vehicle, Ellie Leisure. Winner of the best adult costume contest, Karen Rosinski, as a mask mummy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_2.jpeg Winner of the best adult costume contest, Karen Rosinski, as a mask mummy.