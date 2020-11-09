Versailles FFA donates to Versailles Senior Center

VERSAILLES — A group of Versailles senior citizens were the recipients of “treats” for Halloween thanks to local FFA members.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, the Versailles FFA participated in its own National Day of Service as part of the National FFA convention by making and delivering care packages.

Versailles FFA delivered 40 care packages to the Versailles Senior Center occupants. The bags contained oranges, bananas, homemade hot vegetable soup, winter hats, activity books, calendar magnets, popcorn, string cheese, yogurt, applesauce, cheese crackers, muffins, chips, and a handwritten card.

The members who participated in this event were Jacob Mescher, Zoe Billenstien, Andrew Wuebker, Laura Wuebker, Griffon Miller, Paige Gasson, Jamie Holscher, Greg Dirksen and Matthew Subler.

A special thanks to Eric Biggs of State Farm Insurance for donating the hat, pen, activity books and calendar books, and thank you to Angie Cromwell for helping arrange the visit. Thanks to the Versailles FFA members who help donate items and Delany Barga for having the idea and writing the notes.

Versailles FFA members (left to right) Jamie Hoelscher, Andrew Wuebker, Matthew Subler, Greg Dircksen, Grifon Miller, Zoe Billenstein, Paige Gasson, Jacon Mescher and Laura Wuebker are shown with some of their care packages that were passed at Versailles Senior Citizens a part of the National FFA Day of Service https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG-5162.jpg Versailles FFA members (left to right) Jamie Hoelscher, Andrew Wuebker, Matthew Subler, Greg Dircksen, Grifon Miller, Zoe Billenstein, Paige Gasson, Jacon Mescher and Laura Wuebker are shown with some of their care packages that were passed at Versailles Senior Citizens a part of the National FFA Day of Service Provided photo Versailles FFA members (left to right) Grifon Miller, Zoe Billenstein, Andrew Wuebker and Jacob Mescher are shown with an occupant at Versailles Senior Center with a care package and soup. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG-5159.jpg Versailles FFA members (left to right) Grifon Miller, Zoe Billenstein, Andrew Wuebker and Jacob Mescher are shown with an occupant at Versailles Senior Center with a care package and soup. Provided photo Versailles FFA members Jamie Hoelscher, Andrew Wuebker and Laura Wuebker are shown packaging the treats. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG-0921.jpeg Versailles FFA members Jamie Hoelscher, Andrew Wuebker and Laura Wuebker are shown packaging the treats. Provided photo