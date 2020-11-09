2 airlifted after car crashes into home

COLETOWN — Two people were airlifted from the scene of an injury crash late Monday morning after a driver lost control of his vehicle and collided into a home.

At approximately 11:24 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with CareFlight and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 2800 block of State Route 571 West in reference to a possible injury crash involving a vehicle into a home.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a blue Pontiac sedan was traveling eastbound on State Route 571 when the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the Village of Coletown, striking a guardrail. The vehicle continued eastbound crossing left of center, off the roadway and through the front lawn of a private residence before striking the front porch of a home located at 2826 State Route 571 West.

The male driver of the vehicle was treated on the scene by Greenville Township rescue for non-life-threatening injuries prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for additional treatment and evaluation. An adult female front seat passenger, as well as a juvenile back seat passenger, were both treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and airlifted from the scene by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where their condition remains unknown at this time. At least one occupant of the home was within the residence at the time of the crash but was reported as receiving no injuries as a result of the incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Two people were airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital following an accident in which a car struck a residence in Coletown. No occupants of the home were injured. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_571-2.jpg Two people were airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital following an accident in which a car struck a residence in Coletown. No occupants of the home were injured. Jim Comer | Darke County Media

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

