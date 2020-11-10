Greenville police blotter

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE/HARASSMENT

November 6, 10:50 p.m.: Officers responded to the 700 block of Honeysuckle Drive in reference to an altercation between a husband and wife. The wife advised that her husband had been drinking, became angry with her, and proceeded to attack her. Upon locating the male, he will be cited for domestic violence.

November 7, 2:37 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Plum Street in reference to a loud verbal argument. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the couple that had been arguing, who informed police that the argument was only verbal. Officers left the scene.

November 7, 9:00 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Winters Drive in reference to a minor domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim indicated that she had denied the use of her vehicle to her boyfriend, which upset him. There were no signs of physical violence, so police left the scene.

November 8, 11:10 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Holly Hill Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance between a mother and son. Matters were resolved amicably, and police left the scene.

WARRANT

November 5, 6:40 p.m.: Gary Cruze was arrested at the Stardust Motel, 5436 St. Rt. 49, in reference to a felony warrant for possessing a dangerous drug.

November 6, 7:11 p.m.: Sarah Brown and Timothy Harsh were arrested on felony warrants near the 100 block of West Water Street. Both were transported to the Darke County jail.

November 9, 1:59 a.m.: A patrolling officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired license plate near the intersection of Martin Street and Anderson Avenue. The passenger in the vehicle, Justin Canan, was arrested on a felony warrant for aggravated drug charges.

ASSAULT

November 6, 10:45 a.m.: Marty Griggs Jr. was issued an assault citation at the Towne House Motel for allegedly attacking a woman at the hotel.

THEFT

November 5, 2:34 p.m.: Tina Glass and Kimberly Osterholt were issued theft citations at Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a number of items that the two women had stolen from the store.

November 8, 6:00 p.m.: Officers responded to the 300 block of West Water Street in reference to a theft not in progress. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who advised that her purse has been stolen from her vehicle. There are no suspects at this time.

TRESPASSING

November 5, 9:21 p.m.: Police responded to Walmart, 1501 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a woman in the store who had previously been trespassed for theft. The woman told police she believed it was okay to enter Walmart because, this time, she planned to purchase items, not steal them. She was issued a citation referencing criminal trespass.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

November 4, 7:55 a.m.: An on-scene officer at Greenville HS witnessed a student punch through a glass case in the hallway and run out of the school. The juvenile was issued citations for disorderly conduct and criminal damaging.

November 5, 11:48 p.m.: Officers observed a male sitting on a park bench near the corner of South Broadway and East Third Street. It was confirmed that the man had been drinking or doing drugs. While speaking with officers, the male proceeded to urinate on the sidewalk, which resulted in a disorderly conduct citation.

VANDALISM

November 7, 5:01 a.m.: Jacob Fultz was arrested for criminal damaging. According to police reports, Fultz was under the influence of drugs and was heard stating that he wanted to go to jail.