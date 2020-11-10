Light Up the Park 2020 in Bradford

BRADFORD — Make plans to join the Bradford Community as we come together to start the holiday season.

This year’s Light Up the Park event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:00 p.m. Gather in Iddings Park for carols and stories before the main event, the lighting of Iddings Park. Kids, be sure to stop by the Letters to Santa station to get your requests in and enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies provided by the Bradford Public Library.

Participants are asked to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing as we gather together. Please dress for the weather. Parking is available in the library parking lot at 138 East Main Street and at the Depot at 203 East Main Street.

This year’s event will be held completely outside. In case of inclement weather, the lights will still be turned on, but most activities will not take place. Please watch the Bradford Public Library Facebook page and website for updates on the status of the evening’s festivities.

We would love for you and your family to join us for this special holiday celebration.