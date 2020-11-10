93rd virtual National FFA Conference

VERSAILLES — At the 93rd Virtual National FFA Convention the National FFA Proficiency Finalist and winners were announced.

Three Versailles FFA students were recognized on stage as top four National FFA Proficiency Finalist. These students include: Austin Timmerman, who was recognized as a National FFA Proficiency finalist in the area of ag sales placement, Luke Billenstein, who was recognized as a National FFA Proficiency finalist in the area of swine placement, and Jacob Wuebker, who was recognized as National FFA Proficiency finalist in diversified livestock placement and entrepreneurship.

Austin Timmerman’s SAE is job placement at SISCO in Greenville, at which he has worked over 1,880 hours since his employment in the summer of his junior year. Austin assist in shipping parts, filling stock orders, setting up new equipment, face to face sales, testing equipment, learning software programs associated with SISCO and answering questions and troubleshooting. Austin is a fifth-year member of Versailles FFA and is attending Edison Community College and remains a full-time employee of SISCO in Greenville. Austin Timmerman is the son of Gary and Barb Timmerman of Willowdell, Ohio.

Luke Billenstein’s SAE consists of working at Billenstein Farms, at which he has worked over 1,795 hours since his freshman year. Luke assists with all aspects of the operation. His duties include processing, feeding, castrating, moving sows and pigs, vaccinating sows, bio-security practices and breeding sows. Luke is the son of Jason and Kelly Billenstein of North Star, Ohio.

Jacob Wuebker’s SAE consist of working at Wuebker Farms LLC., at which he has worked over 4,142 hours related to swine and dairy steer operation. As part of Jacob’s SAE he assists with breeding, processing castrating, bio-security practices, bedding steers, feeding steers, vaccinating steers and moving and sorting cattle. Jacob is the son of Jeff and Dena Wuebker of Versailles.

Austin, Jacob and Luke earned the opportunity to have their applications sent to the National FFA after placing first in Ohio in May. Each state is allowed to submit one proficiency award application for each of 49 proficiency award areas to the National FFA for ranking. A panel of judges at the National FFA evaluated the applications and named the top four proficiency finalists as well as gold, silver and bronze finalists in each 49 award areas. The 20 page proficiency application submitted included: goals, plans of practices, resume, pictures, letters of recommendations, financial records and hour documentation.

Due to COVID-19, Austin, Jacob and Luke had to submit a five minute video highlighting their SAE and answering questions about their SAE. Austin, Jacob and Luke each received a $500.00 check and Austin received an additional $500.00 check for being announced the winner.

A special thanks to Thomas Shaw and Miss Taylor Bergman for helping with the videos. A special thank you to the National FFA Sponsors in ag sales placement which included: Cargill and Fastenal, Swine Placement the National FFA Foundation and Diversified Livestock sponsors Bakaret and Tractor Supply Company. The 2020 applications submitted ended with the 2019 calendar year record books. Congratulations Austin, Jacob and Luke!

Luke Billenstein was recognized as a Top 4 Proficiency Finalist. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG-5153-1-.jpg Luke Billenstein was recognized as a Top 4 Proficiency Finalist. Provided photo Austin Timmerman was named the National FFA Proficiency Winner in the area of Ag Sales Placement for his work at SISCO. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Head-Shot-Austin-Timmerman-1-.jpg Austin Timmerman was named the National FFA Proficiency Winner in the area of Ag Sales Placement for his work at SISCO. Provided photo Jacob Wuebker was recognized as a Top 4 Proficiency Finalist. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG-5109.jpg Jacob Wuebker was recognized as a Top 4 Proficiency Finalist. Provided photo