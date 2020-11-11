Local briefs

CBC blood supply low, CCP donors urgently needed

DARKE COUNTY – Hospital use of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) for the treatment of crucially ill coronavirus patients is at a new high and Community Blood Center is in urgent need of COVID-19 survivors to donate. Usage reached an all-time last week. CBC shipped 239 units to area hospitals for the highest number of CCP transfusions since CBC launched Ohio’s first CCP collection program in early April. CBC remains in critical need of CCP units in all blood types. The antibody-rich plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus is vital for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients. CBC is now testing all blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies with the hope this will help identify more people eligible to donate convalescent plasma. CBC is also seeking sponsors for CCP blood drives, particularly in areas that experienced outbreaks of COVID-19 and have access to qualified CCP donors. Potential CCP donors can learn more and register to donate at www.GivingBlood.org or call 937-461-3220.

Upcoming Arcanum Village meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum:

Planning Commission: Friday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

Finance Committee: Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m.

New Madison Library to host book signing Nov. 19

NEW MADISON — On Thursday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m., local author Elaine Hicks Tomski will be at New Madison Public Library to sign copies of her newest book, Pregnant and Praying. Books will be available for a special Patriot Price of $10. There will be no presentation, but Elaine will be able to sign copies of the book following guidelines approved by the Darke County Health Dept. Attendees will be limited to 15 in the building at a time, and they must enter through the front doors, follow the set path, keep 6 feet apart, wear face coverings over the mouth and nose, and exit through the back doors. Regardless of the safety requirements, we hope that you plan to come out to celebrate and support Elaine. Please call Brenda at 937-996-1741 with questions or concerns.

VHS FCCLA accepting clothing, supplies for vets

VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School FCCLA program is running the Veterans drive at the middle school from now to Nov. 24. They are accepting all new and unused supplies such as new clothing (sizes mens L to 5x), coffee supplies, personal hygiene items, board games, gift cards, individually wrapped snacks and drinks, etc. . All supplies are being collected and brought to the Dayton VA hospital for our Veterans to use. All items can be brought to the high school or middle/elementary school office entrance.

The Versailles High School FCCLA program is collecting pop tabs for Dayton Children’s Ronald McDonald House. This group is also pairing up with Versailles Teen Leadership to further help our community. All pop tabs collected are being brought to Dayton in April. You can drop yours off at the high school office entrance in a ziploc bag anytime before April.

Tri-County Board to meet Nov. 18

DARKE COUNTY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6:45 p.m. In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with staff physically present to manage the online meeting. No member of the public will be admitted to the board office. Members of the public including the press who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by watching the Facebook Live feed at https://www.facebook.com/tcbmds/videos/. Questions or comments may be submitted via text or voicemail to 937-265-8589 during the live session. Questions or comments received after the live session has ended may be addressed by board staff or at the subsequent board meeting. The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.