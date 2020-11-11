Bradford-UVCC FFA recognizes hard working members

BRADFORD — Every year, freshmen in the Bradford UVCC FFA Chapter take a few weeks to learn about, memorize, and recite the FFA Creed. Most kids are very nervous to do this. Public speaking is nerve-wracking for many people, no matter their age. Many students this year were very nervous; however, one student that has stood out with overcoming this fear was Emily Huff. She set a great example of what the FFA strives to be. She was willing to step out of her comfort zone and try something new. She was willing to put in the hard work and overcome a fear of hers. She showed the qualities of a good leader, a good role model, and a great FFA member. She showed willingness to overcome challenges, face her fears, and a lot of determination. When she stepped up in front of the class to recite a paragraph of the Creed, she got an almost perfect score, two times. Because of this, Emily stood out to our officer team when picking the November Member of the Month. She deserved every bit of this award.

Our SAE spotlight for the month of November is Scout Spencer. Scout is a sophomore in our FFA Chapter. Over quarantine earlier this year when school was reverted online, Scout decided this was the perfect time to start his SAE for the upcoming year. In March, he decided to get chickens. Scout has 14 chickens total, half from Rural King and half from Tractor Supply. He took two days to build them a chicken coop and must feed and water them everyday. Scout said that he collects around 60-70 eggs a week. He sells them for $2.00 a dozen and some of the money that he makes from selling the eggs goes toward buying more feed. He is currently working on submitting an SAE grant application through the National FFA to expand his business and be able to increase the number of his chickens and have a bigger facility for them. He has put a great deal of work into them. In addition to the chickens, Scout has ducks and goats, and all of them are doing well.

The members in our Bradford FFA Chapter continue to make us proud. They consistently show their dedication towards our chapter and put a lot of effort into their classwork as well. The Bradford FFA Chapter continues to strive for greatness, and we couldn’t do it without the help of each and every member, officer, and our hard working advisor and teacher.

Emily Huff, Bradford FFA member of the month, and Alexis Barhorst, Chapter President. BradfordFFA member and SAE spotlight for November, Scout Spencer, with his chickens.