UC Lions Pancake Breakfast a success

UNION CITY —The Union City Lions held its semi-annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast Saturday, Nov. 7. Although the weather was beautiful, the event was a drive-thru/carry out only due to COVID-19 concerns. More than 400 meals were served as more than 150 cars rolled up to the alley on the west side of the Union City Elks Club.

Many thanks to Mike Lumpkin and the Union City Elks for their support, Didier Hardware, the local business community, and to all those who came out and supported this event. Profits will go to local charities and State Lions Club initiatives.

Lion Dean Coats frying Winners Sausage on the new grills purchased with a grant from the Community Foundation of Randolph County. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_UC-LIONS-Pancake-Breakfast.jpeg Lion Dean Coats frying Winners Sausage on the new grills purchased with a grant from the Community Foundation of Randolph County. Provided photo