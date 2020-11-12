Local Foundation donates 100 hams to FISH Pantry

DARKE COUNTY — The Farm Foundation, a local non-profit founded by Dr. David Farst and Rich Ryan, delivered 100 hams to the FISH Choice Pantry in Greenville for local families in need at Christmas.

The Farm Foundation began two years ago after Rich Ryan received a life-saving liver transplant. The foundation’s vision is to have an indelible, measurable long-term positive impact through a combination of community-minded and faith-based initiatives.

Serving families, friends and neighbors in the Darke County community and beyond, The Farm Foundation offers hope and healing to those in need of emotional, spiritual, and physical wellness, and seeks to touch the lives of those most vulnerable including (but not limited to) children in need, wounded veterans, those with developmental disabilities, and sufferers of addiction and other debilitating diseases and disorders.

For more information about this local charity, visit the organization’s website at www.thefarmfoundation723.org

Rich Ryan (left) and Dr. David Farst (right), founders of The Farm Foundation 723, with Kristy Cutarelli (center), Director of the FISH Choice Pantry in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Farm-Foundation-donates-to-FISH-pantry.jpg Rich Ryan (left) and Dr. David Farst (right), founders of The Farm Foundation 723, with Kristy Cutarelli (center), Director of the FISH Choice Pantry in Greenville. Provided photo