GPL offers free home delivery

GREENVILLE — Greenville Pubic Library is especially mindful to provide services to the public in a way that is safe for our patrons and staff, such as curbside pickup and “Grab and Go” by appointment. Another service that comes in handy during this time is our free home delivery.

Home delivery is part of the Library’s Extension Services program and brings reading materials to those patrons in the community who cannot leave their homes. Members of our team select books that suit the patrons’ preferences and deliver them directly to their homes on a monthly basis.

Home delivery can be temporary if desired such as during the winter months or while convalescing. If interested, please contact Susana at 937-548-3915 or by e-mail at extensionservices@greenville-publiclibrary.org. Extension Services delivers not only to individuals but also to local nursing homes and preschools. An average of 700 books a month are circulated.

Two members of the Extension Services team: Susana Castano-Miller and Jeffrey Deeter. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Extension.jpg Two members of the Extension Services team: Susana Castano-Miller and Jeffrey Deeter. Provided photo