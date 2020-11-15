Sheriff’s Office investigates possible homicide

GREENVILLE — A Greenville man was arrested late Friday evening in connection to a possible homicide investigation.

Lawrence Michael Hill, 58, of Greenville, was booked into the Darke County Jail early Saturday morning at 1:07 a.m. on an initial charge of murder following his arrest at a residence located at the 600 block of Treaty Way in Greenville. Officers from the Greenville Police Department took Hill into custody following a brief encounter with him outside of his residence. Detectives from both the Greenville Police Department and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office remained on the scene of Treaty Way residence well into the morning hours of Saturday collecting evidence. Among the evidence was a vehicle towed from the garage of the residence.

Although little information regarding the investigation has been released, initial reports have indicated that deputies and detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Darke County Coroner’s Office were also collecting evidence in relation to the possible homicide investigation at a residence located at the 2100 block of State Route 502 West outside of Greenville. Officials remained on the scene of the private residence well into the early morning hours of Saturday.

No further information regarding the arrest or the investigation has been released at this time. Further details will be released as they become available.

Greenville Police officers arrested a Greenville man early Saturday morning following a brief encounter with officers. Lawrence Michael Hill is being held at the Darke County Jail on an initial charge of murder.

Greenville man in custody

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

