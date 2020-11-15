Amazon delivery van involved in crash

GREENVILLE — Two drivers were treated for minor injuries Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash involving an Amazon delivery van.

At approximately 2:33 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with Darke County deputies as well as officers from the Greenville Police Department to the 1100 block of Fort Jefferson Avenue in Greenville in reference to a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 white Ford Transit Amazon delivery van, driven by Kaitlynn Trent, 28, of Miamisburg, Ohio, was traveling north on Fort Jefferson Avenue. Trent attempted to make a left turn into a residential driveway when she failed to notice and yield to oncoming traffic. The delivery van was struck by a 2016 red Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Lori Fisherback, 53, of New Madison, Ohio, who was traveling south on Fort Jefferson Avenue.

The drivers of both vehicles were treated on the scene for minor injuries by Greenville Township Rescue prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

A second delivery van was requested to the scene by Amazon as firefighters helped offload packages and transfer them to that van. Representatives from Amazon stated that there were no delivery delays expected as a result of the accident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A collision between an Amazon delivery van and another vehicle Friday in Greenville resulted in minor injuries.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

