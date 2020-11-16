DC Community Christmas Drive begins Nov. 27

DARKE COUNTY — The 2020 Darke County Community Christmas Drive is coming up and, despite the pandemic, there is hope that this will be another great year of helping those in need in Darke County. Starting Friday and Saturday, November 27 and 28, donations may be made at at least ten different locations throughout the county. The efforts will continue Fridays and Saturdays in December (December 4 and 5, December 11 and 12, and December 18 and 19). Donations can also be made Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22.

At many locations throughout Darke County, donations will be gratefully accepted from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Greenville, volunteers will be “bell ringing” at Eikenberry’s IGA, Rural King, Kroger and at least one entrance at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Contributions can be made at the Greenville National Bank in Ansonia and the New Madison Mini Mart. Donations will also be accepted at Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, SVG Chevrolet, ACE Hardware, and the main office of Greenville Federal. In addition, there may be other locations where donations can be made.

The drive helps support the good work of the Salvation Army, the Grace Resurrection Community Center, The Fish Choice Pantry, Community Unity, the Faith United Methodist Food Bank in Arcanum, the Ansonia United Methodist Food Bank and the Castine Area Food Bank. Some of the churches helping with the “bell ringing” include the Oakland Church of the Brethren, St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Radiant Lighthouse Church, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, St. Paul’s Lutheran, Bible Fellowship, First United Methodist, Stelvideo Christian, East Zion, Trinity Wesleyan, Greenville Church of the Brethren, Evangelical United Methodist, First Presbyterian, Beamsville Christian, and the Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church.

Various churches and organizations in Ansonia and Arcanum will also be assisting with the volunteer efforts. Those organizations helping out include the Rotary, the Kiwanis, the Gettysburg Lion’s Club, the Greenville National Bank, Darke County Realtors and Darke County Rural Electric. The work of all of these volunteers is greatly appreciated. Last year people generously stepped up and gave $31,234.98. No money is paid to any of the volunteers and all of the proceeds remain in Darke County.

Besides the various locations around the area, donations can also be made to the “Darke County Community Christmas Drive” by mailing them to the Greenville National Bank, P.O. Box 190, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or by dropping off a donation to Community Christmas Drive Treasurer Mike Boyer at the main branch of the Greenville National Bank. Information about how to give online will be available soon. Any questions about the drive can be directed to Co-Chairman Frank Marchal at 937-569-1439.