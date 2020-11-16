Solar panels installed at Bish Nature Center

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Parks is excited to announce that they will be going solar.

Last year, staff members met with representatives from Electro Green Energy Solutions (GES) www.electrogreenenergy.com, a green energy company located out of Sidney, Ohio, to talk about the possibility of getting solar power implemented at the Bish Discovery Center. EGES was thrilled to potentially be part of this project, and diligently worked with their local electrical partner and Indianapolis-based engineering firm to develop a cost-effective solution for the Center.

While EGES went to work on finding a strategy to make the project happen, parks staff began submitting grant applications in order to acquire the funds needed. Electro Green Energy Solutions (EGES) has partnered with Garber Electrical Contractors Inc., who will be donating 100 percent of the installation. Sims Durkin Associates Engineering Company, and Dickman Supply brought this project to life.

The solar panels that will be installed on the roof of the Bish Discovery Center and will offset over 90 percent of the center’s current annual energy consumption (5.46kW) and because of the partnerships the Bish Discovery Center will have a payback of under five years. Staff has plans for a future educational solar display inside the center, as well as various programs focusing on solar energy. Additionally, the Darke County Parks hopes for a collaborative educational partnership with Edison Community College sometime in the future.

The Darke County Park District is excited to be a renewable energy leader in the community. This project was made possible with partial funding granted by the Harry D. Stephens Memorial Fund.

