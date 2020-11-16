Local briefs

Greenville Transit closed Nov. 26, 27

GREENVILLE — Greenville Transit System will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.

Holiday Season at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM — The APL would like to remind patrons of all it has to offer during the holiday season. Patrons can find a book about Thanksgiving and Christmas decorating, crafts, holiday cooking, and so much more. The library has a large collection of holiday fiction, both classic and contemporary, many in large print. There are plenty of holiday movies available for kids and adults. Need something to do during downtime? Patrons can also check out board games and STEM building kits. Kids can pick up coloring and activity sheets to take home. Mobile hotspots and a telescope are available for adults to take home. Just a reminder — the library will be closed Nov. 25 and 26; Dec. 24 and 25; Dec. 31 and January 1. The APL can be reached at 937-692-8484, or at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org , Facebook and Twitter.

Darke Co. Board of Elections meets Nov. 17

GREENVILLE — The Board of Election’s Board members will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. for the November regular meeting and at 1 p.m. for the official count of the 2020 General Election. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.

Darke Parks holding special meeting Nov. 23

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting on Monday, November 23 at 8 a.m. Attendance will be limited to 10 people at a time. Face masks are required. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please email info@darkecountyparks.org before Nov. 20 at noon. This meeting is a work session to discuss matters of planning, finance and budget.

Jewelry sale to benefit Wayne HealthCare Auxiliary

GREENVILLE — Mascerade Jewelry and Accessories will host a $5 online sale to benefit the Wayne HealthCare Auxiliary Monday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 22. Shop online, anytime during this fundraiser. Be sure to check out the online selection at www.store.masqueradefundraising.com and enter the code 6585 at the checkout.

CBC sponsors ‘COVID Warrior Week’ Nov. 16 through 21

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is making an urgent plea for COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma during to help area hospitals meet the overwhelming demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP). Come to the Dayton CBC Donation Center or any CBC mobile blood drive Monday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 21 with proof of a positive COVID-19 test and receive a $25 Kroger gift card for registering to donate COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma that day or for scheduling a CCP appointment during your visit. CCP donors also receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” T-shirt. Learn more about CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call 937-461-3220 to help.

Upcoming Arcanum public meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will be hosting the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum:

Utility Committee: Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Council Meeting: Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

Finance & Audit Committee – Date Change: Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.