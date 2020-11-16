Greenville City Park stockades restoration underway

GREENVILLE — Through the time, planning and efforts of members of the Greenville community, two replica stockades residing at the Greenville City Park will be repaired and moved, so that residents may continue to enjoy the picturesque historic atmosphere of the park and surroundings.

Saving both replica stockades by repairing and moving them from the pond bank to higher ground was the goal of Debbie Nisonger, Historical Preservation Committee Chair for the Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution, along with Tom Lucas, Project Manager for the Friends of the Greenville City Parks, who are overseeing the project.

“Because the Greenville City Park is a known historical site, it is important to preserve the integrity and authenticity of any existing structures,” said Nisonger. “We saw the need, and our Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR decided to help out.”

Observing that the replica stockades were in need of repair and stationed near the pond without proper foundations, the Fort GreeneVille DAR chapter worked with members of the Friends of the Greenville City Parks to see this project come to fruition.

Myers Excavating and Construction, LLC and the Greenville Street Department are working together on the restoration on the Greenville City Park stockades. In addition, Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR received a grant from the Coppock-Hole Foundation.

Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, who has taken great interest in the historical preservation of the city, praised the community involvement which plays such a vital role in keeping new projects moving forward.

“The renovations here, in Greenville City Park, are a great example of the community coming together in support of a project that will benefit everyone for many years to come,” he said. Willman also noted that the City of Greenville continues to develop its downtown historic district, through encouraging new and existing property owners to get involved in these preservation efforts.

Because the age of the replica stockades is not clearly known, Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR is asking all residents to share their earliest memories of them at the park. Please post memories of the stockades on the Fort GreeneVille DAR Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar or email the chapter at fortgville@gmail.com.

A replica stockade (left) awaits its transfer to a new foundation at the picturesque Greenville City Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Stockade-ready-for-new-foundation-1.jpg A replica stockade (left) awaits its transfer to a new foundation at the picturesque Greenville City Park. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Debbie Nisonger, Historical Preservation Committee Chair for the Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (right) stands with Greenville Mayor Steve Willman (center), and Ryan Delk, Safety Service Director for the City of Greenville (left) by one of the replica stockades to be renovated. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Debbie-Mayor-and-Ryan-by-stockade-1.jpg Debbie Nisonger, Historical Preservation Committee Chair for the Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (right) stands with Greenville Mayor Steve Willman (center), and Ryan Delk, Safety Service Director for the City of Greenville (left) by one of the replica stockades to be renovated. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Stockades-removed-from-original-1-1.jpg Provided photo Fort GreenVille DAR, along with the Friends of the Greenville City Parks, received grant funding to repair and restore the replica stockades for the park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_Stockade-preservation-1-1.jpg Fort GreenVille DAR, along with the Friends of the Greenville City Parks, received grant funding to repair and restore the replica stockades for the park. Provided photo New concrete foundations await the transfer of the restored replica stockades at Greenville City Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_New-foundations-for-Stockades-1.jpg New concrete foundations await the transfer of the restored replica stockades at Greenville City Park. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

