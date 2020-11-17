Court hears theft, drug posession charges

GREENVILLE — Three people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court between last Friday and Monday morning. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Kimberly J. Bryant, of Tennessee, appeared in court for a plea agreement and sentencing. Bryant was originally indicted on a fifth-degree felony theft charge, but through discussions between the defense and prosecutor, the charge was amended to attempted theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Bryant pleaded guilty to the amended charge and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,558.46. If she fails to pay resitution costs, she faces up to 180 days in jail. She must also maintain employment and provide proof of earnings.

Daniel Trittschuh, 34, of Greenville, appeared in court via video to be sentenced on an indictment citing possession of a fentanyl compound, a fifth-degree felony. Trittschuh is currently at an in-house drug treatment facility for previous convictions. He pleaded guilty to the charge against him and stated that he wishes to continue his time at an in-house drug treatment facility. His request was granted as he was sentenced to community control sanctions for a period of up to 60 months. Hein reminded Trittschuh of the jail time he faces should he not comply with the terms of sentencing and complete his rehabilitation program.

Corey Garber, 31, of Greenville, appeared in court on a violation of his community control sanctions. Garber had previously been ordered to complete the Monday Program, an in-house rehabilitation program, as a part of his sentencing on a previous case, but checked himself out before completing the requirements. Garber admitted to the violation and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay court costs.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

