Darke Co. Health Dept. urges continued caution

GREENVILLE — As of Nov. 16, 2020, the Darke County General Health District (DCGHD) is reporting 1,713 confirmed cases, 74 probable cases, 1,373 recovered cases, 129 hospitalizations, 49 confirmed deaths, and 4 probable deaths. Currently, there are 350 active cases of COVID-19 in Darke County.

The staff of the Darke County General Health District continues to work hard in contact tracing. However, with the increased caseload, our staff has become progressively overwhelmed. Please continue to be patient with our staff as we continue to answer a growing number of phone calls and e-mails daily. For those who have been tested for COVID-19, please follow the guidelines listed below:

Start quarantine immediately. Do NOT wait until your test results come back.

Continue to social distance from all individuals, even those within your household if possible.

If you have not received your test result, call your provider who ordered the test.

Please do NOT call the Darke County General Health District to get your test result. We will inform you if you are positive, as soon as possible.

Please return the Darke County General Health District’s phone call and answer all questions to the best of your ability.

With the increase in COVID-19 cases, the staff at the Darke County General Health District encourages all Darke County residents to make an increased effort to protect themselves, their family, their friends, and their neighbors from the COVID-19 virus. Individuals can decrease the chances of contracting COVID-19 by avoiding large gatherings, wearing a mask, social distancing from individuals, washing hands frequently, sanitizing high-touch points such as door handles, and staying home when sick. The Darke County General Health District wants all restaurants, businesses, schools, and so forth to remain open, however, we need the continued support of the residents in Darke County to make the increased effort.

In such a trying time, it is important for everyone to set aside their differing views regarding the pandemic, and work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Darke County General Health District appreciates all the support and words of encouragement the community of Darke County has given us. As always, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

