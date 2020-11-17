MVCTC students place in national contest

CLAYTON — MVCTC Sports Management & Marketing seniors competed in the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Stukent Social Media Marketing Challenge.

The competition was open to all BPA high school student members. The competition allowed participants to test their social media marketing skills by managing a $50,000 budget in simulated ad dollars for a fictitious company marketing on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Pinterest.

The Social Media Marketing Challenge took place Oct. 1 through 31, and the top three competitors who generated the most revenue will be recognized with the following financial awards: first place, $500, second place, $300, and third place, $200.

According to the BPA website, “Mimic Social teaches audience targeting, how to promote and schedule content, as well as mastering the key performance indicators that drive product sales.”

With over 300 challenge participants, MVCTC was thrilled to hear that Kylie Lucas won second place in the Nation! The MVCTC Sports Management and Marketing Program had four students place in the top ten in the Nation. The other MVCTC students that placed in the Top Ten are Daniel Booker (Milton-Union), Brandon Rowe (West Carrollton), and Kayle Griffin (Ansonia).

Provided photo