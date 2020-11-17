Christmas Cookie Kits to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

DARKE COUNTY — Big Brothers Big Sisters and The Winery at Versailles are partnering to offer Darke County residents everything they need to get into the holiday spirit and also help out a great cause. With all the uncertainty in the world right now, one thing does remain certain and this is that area youth need mentors in their lives to offer friendship, a listening ear, and guidance during this strange and isolated time.

This year’s Christmas Cookie fundraiser is to help Big Brothers Big Sister programs to continue to offer mentoring programs to area youth. The Christmas Cookie Decorating Kits include 12 sugar cookies, three bags of icing, and three varieties of sprinkles. The cost of each kit is $25.

All Christmas Cookie Decorating Kits are pre-order only and the deadline for pre-orders is Friday, Dec. 4. Please go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters website at www.bigbrogisis-shelbydarke.org to order your kits there or email us at info@bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County is a non-profit United Way agency. We are always looking for additional volunteers as well as children who could benefit from a mentor. For more information on entering your child in the program or on becoming an active volunteer, please call 937-547-9622 or 937-492-7611.