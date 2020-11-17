Greenville Holiday Horse Parade canceled

GREENVILLE — Due to a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county, Main Street Greenville has elected to cancel the 2020 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade, slated for Saturday, Nov. 21.

“We were hoping that cases in the county were going to hold steady or even decrease,” said Ryan Berry, executive director of Main Street Greenville (MSG), “but with COVID cases continuing to rise this past weekend and into the early part of the week, there was no way around canceling the event.”

The cancelation comes on the heels of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to enact a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on businesses throughout the state, effective Thursday, due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

In a press release, MSG expressed its thanks to the sponsors for the event and hopes they will be on-board again next year:

MSG also expressed thanks to all of the participants that planned to be part of this year’s parade.

“Without these wonderful people and their beautiful horses, we would not even be able to attempt to hold this event,” said Berry.

“The person I would like to thank the most is Diana Stebbins. She is an incredible woman with a desire to do something great for this community and does an incredible job getting this event ready each year,” said Berry. Stebbins has served as chair person of the Hometown Holiday Horse Parade for many years. “Without her, this parade would be impossible to plan.”

Although the parade will not take place this year, MSG invites everyone to come to downtown Greenville and support the local, family-owned businesses. “This has been a tough year for everyone downtown, but we have some great businesses that continue to make downtown Greenville vibrant. It truly is a wonderful place to find something for yourself or a unique gift from someone you love. Downtown Greenville is also home to some great restaurants.”

Berry said area residents should be sure to check out the light display downtown this year. The City of Greenville’s street department has been working on it since the end of October. You will see more lights than ever before.

As well, many Greenville businesses will be having specials on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, respectively. MSG is currently planning its First Friday in December where a lot of these businesses will be holding a Christmas Open House.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in Historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more about the organization, visit or call 937-548-4998. You can also like the organization on Facebook to receive updates on a regular basis at www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville

