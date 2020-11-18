Hardee’s set to open Jan. 2021

GREENVILLE — Hardee’s is renowned for its history of pioneering decadently iconic breakfasts and burgers, and, recently, it was announced that the franchise will be coming back to Greenville. The restaurant, currently under construction at the corner of Wagner Avenue and Russ Road, is set to open in early January 2021.

The new locations will provide Greenville residents with an innovative and affordable breakfast menu, featuring the brand’s renowned, mouth-watering Made from Scratch Biscuits, as well as lunch and dinner items and specialty options. These include 100-percent Black Angus Beef Thickburgers, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, and charbroiled chicken sandwiches. This Hardee’s restaurant location will feature the $5 All-Star Meal, a meal full of handmade American classics, featuring an entrée (or two), a side, a dessert and a drink, all for just $5.

“Hardee’s has a long and successful history of combining popular and great American tastes, and we are excited to expand this best-in-class brand to Greenville,” said Farooq Shah, franchise owner.

The new restaurant will join the Midwest First Star, Inc. franchise group, which operates 29 restaurants in Ohio and Indiana. The group brings more than a decade of experience to quick service restaurant leadership. They look forward to setting up in Greenville and delivering on their promise to bring best-in-class American cuisine back to The Treaty City.