Local briefs

Painter Creek Church cake and noodles

PAINTER CREEK — The Women’s Fellowship of the Painter Creek Church of the Brethren is taking orders for homemade noodles, both thin and wide, and angel food cakes. Noodles sell for $2.50 per half pound and cakes for $9. If interested, please call Carol DeMaio at 937-423-4819 or Edna Fourman at 937-548-6375 or 937-459-9795. All orders must be in by Dec. 1 for Christmas and picked up by 10 a.m. on Dec. 12. Painter Creek Church is located at the corner of State Route 571 East and Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road. Those who do not wish to come into the church may wait in their car and their order will be handed to them. Please call before arrival. Please use facial coverings due to COVID-19.

Greenville Transit closed Nov. 26, 27

GREENVILLE — Greenville Transit System will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.

Upcoming Arcanum public meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will be hosting the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum:

Council Meeting: Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

Finance & Audit Committee – Date Change: Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.