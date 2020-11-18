Court hears assault, tampering cases

GREENVILLE — Two people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas court Tuesday for a plea agreement and initial appearance. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Eric Holder, 37, of Union City, Ohio, appeared in court for a change of plea agreement. Holder was initially indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

Holder, along with another man, was arrested July 17, 2020, following an incident in which the two men assaulted a third man at a South Stateline Road residence. The victim suffered a broken arm during the assault.

The plea agreement amended the first charge, citing felonious assault, to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. The second charge — kidnapping — was dropped. Holder pleaded guilty to the amended charge and was reminded that he must continue to follow his pre-trial supervision. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 28.

Damon Dickey, 24, of Ansonia, made his initial appearance in court on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of four years, and a maximum fine of $15,325. Dickey was appointed public defender Randall Breaden, and his bond was set at $10,000 cash, surety, or property. His next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

