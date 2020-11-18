MV-MVCTC FFA attends virtual national conference

UNION CITY, Ohio — On Oct. 27, a handful of members from the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA chapter would have boarded a bus and headed to the 93rd National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana. This year, instead of going to Indianapolis, FFA members tuned in virtually to celebrate the accomplishments of specific members and chapters across the nation in the past year.

Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA accomplished a lot this year, and would have been recognized on the stage at the national convention. This year, the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA chapter was rated a three star chapter, which is the highest rating a chapter can receive nationally. Within the chapter, member Justin Miller received his American Degree. This is the highest degree achievable by an FFA member. Justin was able to earn this degree through his outstanding involvement in SAE and FFA.

In previous years, members who attended the event made many great memories and had plenty of new experiences. Thankfully, the FFA Chapter brought it to us. During the FFA members class period with FFA Advisor, Carmen Hartzell, the members watched the session of their preference. This included keynote speakers, talent shows, and award sessions.

Every year when the chapter goes to the national convention, members visit a high-profile restaurant to eat and fraternize with other members. To fill in for this missed experience, Romers Catering supplied silverware, plates, napkins, and glasses so that we were able to have this experience in the classroom. Employees, and also FFA members, Lilly Severance and Kaden Mote, served the FFA members in their classes with advisor, Carmen Hartzell. The members ordered off a menu and learned proper etiquette when in a professional environment.

On Oct. 3, the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter participated in the National Day of Service by giving meals to farmers in the fields (Meals on Wheels). Previous Meals on Wheels events have seen advisors Carmen Hartzell and Gwen Bergman take the members to fields within Darke County, but this year the members and their families went individually due to COVID-19 regulations.

The 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo may have been held virtually this year, but numbers indicate that many members across the country enjoyed the event. There were more than 217,415 viewers and participants of the event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made in late June to host the largest student event virtually this year instead of in-person, and it was a huge success.