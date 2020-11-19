Wayne HealthCare reinstates no-visitor policy

GREENVILLE — To continue to protect the safety of patients, staff and community at large, beginning Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 a.m., Wayne HealthCare announced it is reinstituting a no-visitor policy, with compassionate exceptions.

“Like other hospitals across the state and region, Wayne HealthCare is seeing an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19,” said Kim Freeman, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer at Wayne HealthCare.

“Implementing these heightened restrictions is not a decision we take lightly as we understand the importance of visitation for both patients and their loved ones, and that’s why we’ve included some important exceptions” added Freeman.

Exceptions to the revised visitor policy include the following:

Maternity patients may have one (1) visitor. If the patient is a minor (under the age of 18), they may have two (2) visitors (parents/guardians).

End-of-life patients. Visitation will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Patients who are minors may have two (2) visitors (parents or guardians) in the emergency department and inpatient setting.

Patients with impairments may have one (1) visitor.

Outpatient surgery/procedure patients may have one (1) visitor.

All visitors granted exceptions will be screened prior to entry and must be free of any COVID-19 symptoms.

No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed unless they are the parent or legal guardian of a pediatric patient.

During this time, we encourage family members to connect with their loved ones via virtual platforms, such as smart phones, tablets and other devices.

These heightened visitor restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

Wayne HealthCare stated it appreciates everyone’s understanding as it continues to do everything in its power to slow the spread of the virus.

For more information, please visit the Wayne HealthCare website at www.waynehealthcare.org

