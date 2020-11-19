2020 Darke Co. Christmas Drive

DARKE COUNTY — The 2020 Darke County Community Christmas Drive is coming up and, despite the pandemic, there is hope that this will be another great year of helping those in need in Darke County.

Starting just after Thanksgiving on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 28, donations may be made to at least twelve different locations throughout the county. The efforts will continue on Dec. 4, 5, 11, 18, 19, and then, leading up to Christmas, on Dec. 21 and 22. At many locations donations will be gratefully accepted between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

In Greenville, volunteers will be “bell ringing” at Eikenberry’s IGA, Rural King, Kroger, Walmart and Greenville National Bank in Ansonia and the New Madison Mini Mart. For the first time, Orme Hardware in Arcanum and the Montage Café in Greenville will be collection locations. Donations can also be made at Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, SVG Chevrolet, ACE Hardware and the main office of Greenville Federal.

The drive helps support the good work of the Salvation Army, the Grace Resurrection Community Center, The Fish Choice Pantry, Community Unity, the Faith United Methodist Food Bank in Arcanum, the Ansonia United Methodist Food Bank and the Castine Area Food Bank. Some of the churches helping with the “bell ringing” include the Oakland Church of the Brethren, St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Radiant Lighthouse Church, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, St. Paul’s Lutheran, Bible Fellowship, First United Methodist, Stelvideo Christian, East Zion, Trinity Wesleyan, Greenville Church of the Brethren, Evangelical United Methodist, First Presbyterian, Beamsville Christian, Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church, East Main Church of Christ and the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pitsburg. Various churches and organizations in Ansonia and Arcanum will also be assisting with the volunteer efforts. Those organizations helping out include the Rotary, the Kiwanis, the Gettysburg Lion’s Club, Greenville National Bank, Darke County Realtors and Darke County Rural Electric. The work of all of these volunteers is greatly appreciated.

Last year, people generously stepped up and gave $31,234.98. No money is paid to any of the volunteers and all of the proceeds remain in Darke County. Besides the various locations around the area, donations can also be made to the “Darke County Community Christmas Drive” by mailing them to the Greenville National Bank, P.O. Box 190, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or by dropping off a donation to Community Christmas Drive Treasurer Mike Boyer at the main branch of the Greenville National Bank. Information about how to give online will be available soon.

Any questions about the drive can be directed to Co-Chairman Frank Marchal at 937-569-1439.

Volunteers for the 2020 Darke County Community Christmas Drive gathered at Rural King for a brief meeting and photo op. Shown from left to right are Mike Boyer, Sharon Fellers, Pastor Mel Musser, Frank Marchal, Doug Klinsig, Christy Cutarelli, Joey French, Rural King General Manager Jim Fennig, and Jim Morehouse. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_2363.jpg Volunteers for the 2020 Darke County Community Christmas Drive gathered at Rural King for a brief meeting and photo op. Shown from left to right are Mike Boyer, Sharon Fellers, Pastor Mel Musser, Frank Marchal, Doug Klinsig, Christy Cutarelli, Joey French, Rural King General Manager Jim Fennig, and Jim Morehouse. Nathaniel Kubik | Darke County Media